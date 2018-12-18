Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot up Selfridge Air National Guard Base

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A man is facing charges after allegedly making threats to shoot up personnel and the Selfridge Air National Guard Base on Sunday, according to police.

Police said they arrested Roque Eugene Diegel of Harrison Township. He worked at the base until last week. They do not know the motive behind the threats.

While searching the suspect's home, police found more than 70 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Diegel has been charged with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, which is a 20 -ear felony.

The investigation is ongoing.

