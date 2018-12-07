Man charged in nonfatal double shooting at Sammy's Appliance store in Detroit

DETROIT - A man is facing charges in connection with a nonfatal double shooting that occurred Wednesday at Sammy's Appliance store on West Warren Avenue in Detroit.

Javon Robert Dabney, 26, is accused of shooting a 59-year-old man who manages the appliance store and a 25-year-old employee.

Police said Dabney purchased several appliances from the store and, after they were delivered, he complained to the store manager on the phone and in person. Dabney allegedly complained that a stove he had purchased did not work.

The manager allegedly told Dabney the store did not offer refunds, but it would replace the stove. It is alleged that Dabney argued about the stove and threatened the manager and employees of the store and left.

Dabney allegedly returned within 30 minutes of the argument, shot the manager several times and shot the employee as he tried to flee the scene. Dabney left the scene on foot.

Dabney is facing the following charges:

Armed robbery.

Conspiracy to commit assault with intent to murder.

Three counts of assault with intent to murder.

Three counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.

He is expected to be arraigned Saturday.

