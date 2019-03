HARPER WOODS, Mich. - A man died after being shot multiple times Sunday morning in the 21400 block of Kingsville Street.

After arriving to the location around 5:59 a.m., responding officers discovered the victim inside an apartment. The victim was shot several times and transported to a local hospital where he died.

Officers have a female Harper Woods resident in custody. Detectives are still investigating.



