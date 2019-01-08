Person drives to hospital after getting shot in Garden City

A person managed to drive to the hospital after getting shot in Garden City Monday night, police said.

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - A person managed to drive to the hospital after getting shot in Garden City Monday night, police said.

Garden City police were called to a side street off Merriman Road between Ford Road and Warren Road after a resident reported hearing gunshots.

Police searched the area but did not find anything. Shortly after, police were notified that a person showed up at a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. The victim drove to the hospital.

Police interviewed the person who said the shooting happened in the same area where shots were heard earlier.

Police have not released information on whether a suspect is in custody.