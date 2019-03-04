Man driving stolen vehicle jumps fence to escape officers

DETROIT - Officers arrested a man Monday who was spotted driving a stolen vehicle, police said.

Officers observed the 39-year-old man driving a stolen Ford 250 pickup truck around 12:10 p.m. in the area of the northbound lodge service drive near Clairmont.

They followed the truck, which hit two parked cars. The suspect exited the pickup truck and ran from the location. Officers started chasing the man on foot.

They were able to arrest the man as he tried to jump a fence. He suffered a minor injury and is listed in stable condition. An officer suffered a minor injury as well.

