Man flags down police after being shot in head outside Wayne State University

DETROIT - A Wayne State police officer was flagged down Saturday afternoon by a man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

According to authorities, the 25-year-old man flagged down the officer at about 2:20 p.m. near the intersection of Forest and Third avenues. The man was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery.

It is unknown who shot the man or what the victim's condition is. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1301.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.