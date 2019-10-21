Man found dead in bathroom of Roseville bar after argument

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police are investigating a homicide that happened at a Roseville bar Sunday.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old man from Harrison Township was found fatally shot around 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the bathroom of Dooley's bar in Roseville, near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and 14 Mile Road.

Witnesses reported that a 21-year-old man from Clinton Township and the victim were arguing in the bathroom of the bar.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation. The Clinton Township man pulled out a gun and shot the victim during the argument, police say.

He was arrested by police, who say when they arrived at the bar, the shooter was being held at gunpoint by a bar patron.

The shooter is expected to be arraigned Monday.

