Man in critical condition after Saturday night shooting in Detroit

DETROIT - A man is in critical condition after a Saturday night shooting in Detroit.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and lying in the street in the 7800 block of Cameron around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

A witness saw three men in a black sedan get out of the vehicle, look at the victim and drive away, heading southbound from Cameron Street.

The victim was transported by an ambulance to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

This investigation remains ongoing.

