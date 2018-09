DETROIT - A 28-year-old man was shot in the head in Detroit early Tuesday morning.

The victim was leaving a home in the 5600 block of Trumbull Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday when a red vehicle drove up and fired shots at him.

After suffering one shot to the head, the victim drove himself to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

