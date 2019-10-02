Man killed in shooting on Birwood Avenue on Detroit' west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in the area of 7 Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue on the city's west side.

Police say they received a 911 call at 1:40 a.m. with the caller claiming that they had heard more than 20 shots being fired outside in the 19200 block of Birwood Avenue.

Once on scene police found a man dead inside a car and multiple other cars that had been hit by bullets as well.

At this time a formal identification has not been made, although a man on scene told Local 4 that his 28-year-old son was the victim.

A man was fatally shot Ot. 2, 2019 on Birwood Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

