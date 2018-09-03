Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run crash that killed 8-year-old Detroit boy

Stephen Williams is charged with reckless driving causing death, operating with a suspended license causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at-fault resulting in death. (WDIV)

ECORSE, Mich. - A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the case of a hit-and-run crash that killed an 8-year-old Detroit boy in April, according to court records.

Stephen Williams pleaded guilty to all charges, including reckless driving causing death, failure to stop at a scene resulting in death, and operating with a suspended license causing death.

Williams hit and killed 8-year-old Brandon Starks with his vehicle on April 19 as he was crossing Fort Street near Miami Street. The boy was heading west toward a park a few blocks from his home on Electric Street, and his parents were looking for him at the time he was hit, police said.

Police also say Brandon was dragged nearly 100 feet by Williams' vehicle, who then sped away from the scene. Investigators were able to arrest Williams at a traffic stop thanks to tips in the case.

Williams' sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 21.

