Man sentenced for driving under the influence, crash that killed Sterling Heights police officer.

DETROIT - Jimi Pierowich was sentenced Tuesday morning for driving under the influence during the car crash that killed Daryl Y. Brown, a 50-year-old retired Sterling Heights police sergeant.

RELATED: Bond increased for suspect charged in crash that killed retired Sterling Heights police officer

Brown was killed in December when he was struck by Pierowich near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Beaubien Street.

ORIGINAL STORY: Retired Sterling Heights police sergeant struck, killed by vehicle in Detroit

Detroit police and medics were dispatched to the scene and conveyed Brown to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Pierowich was later located and arrested by police.

RELATED: Retired Sterling Heights traffic police sergeant killed in collision with drunk driver

Brown's wife, Judge Jennifer Faunce, was in the courtroom and spoke of how the loss of her husband has affected her and their children.

"We were together for 21 years," Faunce said. "'Happily ever after' has been taken away from me."

Pierowich told the courtroom he was ashamed of his actions and hopes his sentencing serves as a warning to others to not drink and drive.

He was sentenced to 3 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

Jimi Pierowich (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.