DETROIT - A 26-year-old man was shot late Thursday night in the 17000 block of Bentler Street, Detroit police said.

The man is in temporarily serious condition after being shot in his shoulder and back area.

The shooting happened about 11:54 p.m. Police said the victim told officers he was sitting in his vehicle when someone shot him. He told police he doesn't know who shot him.

Police are investigating.

