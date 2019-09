DETROIT - A man is recovering after being stabbed with a sword on Detroit's east side.

It happened Wednesday during a dispute with a woman inside an apartment on Whittier Street just north of I-94. Both the man and the woman are in their 50s.

Police say the woman stabbed the man after he attacked her.

He's in serious condition.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.