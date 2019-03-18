Man wanted for stealing more than $400 of Diesel cologne from Bloomfield Hills Target

The loss prevention manager stated that between Feb. 28 and March 14 a man stole Diesel cologne on five occasions.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who has stolen hundreds of dollars worth of Diesel cologne from Target on Telegraph Road.

On Friday, officers were dispatched to the Target store after a retail fraud complaint was made. The loss prevention manager stated that between Feb. 28 and March 14 a man stole Diesel cologne on five occasions.

According to police, the man would enter the store, walk directly to the cologne aisle and steal one to two bottles each time. Police said the man has stolen over $400 of cologne.

The case is being investigated. If you have information, you are asked to call police at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.