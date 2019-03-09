Man, woman seriously injured in Detroit shooting Saturday

The victims heard multiple gunshots being fired at the scene and realized they had been shot.

DETROIT - Police have launched an investigation into a double nonfatal shooting that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday and injured a man and woman.

According to police, the victims were operating a black 2005 Lincoln and pulled over on Joy Road near Greenview to use the restroom.

After the incident, the vicitm‪s drove to the Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct for assistance, police said.

One of the victims is a 47-year-old black man. He suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital, where she is listed in serious condition.

The second victim is a 36-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital, and is listed in serious condition.

If you have any information about a possible shooter, call police at 1-800-SPEAKUP.



