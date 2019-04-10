Metro Detroit Crime Report -- April 10, 2019

2 charged in $48 million Livonia pharmacy scheme to make health care claims for dead patients

Two men have been charged in connection with a Livonia pharmacy scheme in which $48 million worth of health care claims were made for patients after their dates of death, according to court records.

Hossam Tanana, 53, of Dearborn, and Mahmoud Makki, 36, of Dearborn, are accused of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments after an investigation into LifeCare Pharmacy in Livonia, officials said.

Waterford Township woman details alleged abuse she endured before killing her husband

A Waterford Township woman was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges in the shooting death of her husband.

Tina Talbot pleaded guilty in February, and at her sentencing hearing Thursday, she detailed the alleged abuse she and her special-needs son endured at the hands of her husband before his death. She requested the judge's sympathy.

