Metro Detroit Crime Report -- April 10, 2019

2 charged in $48 million Livonia pharmacy scheme to make health care claims for dead patients
Two men have been charged in connection with a Livonia pharmacy scheme in which $48 million worth of health care claims were made for patients after their dates of death, according to court records.
Hossam Tanana, 53, of Dearborn, and Mahmoud Makki, 36, of Dearborn, are accused of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments after an investigation into LifeCare Pharmacy in Livonia, officials said.
Waterford Township woman details alleged abuse she endured before killing her husband
A Waterford Township woman was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges in the shooting death of her husband.
Tina Talbot pleaded guilty in February, and at her sentencing hearing Thursday, she detailed the alleged abuse she and her special-needs son endured at the hands of her husband before his death. She requested the judge's sympathy.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Taylor City Council members continue battle with treasurer who claims to be on disability
- Police seek hit-and-run car after 41-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit
- Detroit man found dead in street after being shot multiple times, police say
- Family mourns grandfather killed by teen in Detroit
- Detroit Office of Inspector General investigating Mayor Mike Duggan, Make Your Date nonprofit
- Attorney: New evidence proves Detroit man was not armed when killed by federal agent
- Man wanted for stealing from store on Detroit's east side, police say
- 2nd trial set to begin for ex-state police trooper charged in Detroit teen's ATV death
- Mother sentenced in baby's drowning in flooded Detroit basement
- 70-year-old grandfather fatally shot during struggle with teen at Detroit home
- Man exposes himself to employee while trying on underwear at Lover's Lane, Plymouth police say
Oakland County
- Man offers 8-year-old girl candy to get in car, Madison Heights police say
- Man accused of trying to withdraw $4,000 from Bloomfield Township resident's bank account
- Investigation into homicide of 21-year-old Novi mother continues
- Highland Township man charged after allegedly breaking into Bloomfield Animal Hospital
- Man convicted of killing 3 people as juvenile in Oakland County waives right to new trial
Macomb County
- Man steals phone from deaf man in Clinton Township, police say
- Man wanted by Clinton Township police for arson
- Sterling Heights woman accused of stealing leggings, jewelry, makeup from Target store
- Sheriff discusses PIT maneuver used to end chase with man in stolen Sterling Heights police car
- Macomb County prosecutor charges men in high speed chase
- MSP launches criminal investigation into Macomb County Prosecutor's Office
- Sentencing delayed for unlicensed dentist who operated out of Clinton Township basement
Monroe County
