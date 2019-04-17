Metro Detroit Crime Report -- April 17, 2019

Man sentenced to life without parole for deadly 'planned killing spree'
A 45-year-old Sterling Heights man was sentenced Monday for what police called a "planned killing spree" that started Downriver and ended in Oakland County.
Vernest James Griffin was found guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, carjacking, armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He did not appear in court for sentencing.
Detroit woman charged with false report of child abduction faces judge
On Monday afternoon, 32-year-old Domanique Marie Rezende faced a judge through a video monitor for the first time since her arrest.
Police said Rezende lied about somebody kidnapping her 4-year-old son after the suspect drove off with her car on Sunday afternoon.
Business owner sentenced for installing video camera at CrossFit gym
A Clinton Township business owner is heading to prison after officials said he illegally videotaped gym members in their changing rooms. The shaken victims vented their anger Tuesday at Matt Krakowski's sentencing.
Krakowski, 35, of Casco Township, opened the Switch CrossFit Gym in Clinton Township and quickly had a strong following.
Women, in particular, found it strange that he would disappear from the gym for long periods of time, and nobody knew where he had gone until an off-duty police officer saw a camera mounted in the gym's ceiling tile, according to authorities.
