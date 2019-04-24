Metro Detroit Crime Report -- April 24, 2019

Father of baby born in Macomb County Jail supports lawsuit for defendants who can't afford bail
The justice system was built to assume people are innocent until proven guilty, but thousands of Metro Detroiters who have been arrested but haven't been convicted may not see it that way.
A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union claims people who can't afford bail are being treated unfairly, and going to jail can have many unintended negative consequences.
Lawsuit: Breakthrough Towing overcharging customers in Detroit, Hamtramck
A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday against Breakthrough Towing, as well as its new alter ego, Magic Towing.
The lawsuit has been assigned to Judge Avern Cohn in the United States Court for the Eastern District. The complaint alleges that Breakthrough Towing engages in illegal and rogue towing practices, typically charging in excess of $400 in cash for customers of local businesses in Detroit and Hamtramck to get their vehicles back.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Detroit man sentenced to prison after admitting to molesting, taking explicit photos of child
- Farmington Hills wife, son accused of murdering man found in trunk of burning car
- Redford Township woman charged in murder-for-hire plot to kill husband for life insurance
- Detroit police: Woman shot, killed after trying to run over another woman with car
- Romulus police ask for help locating three people wanted for 7-Eleven robbery
- Romulus police: Pickup truck connected to theft of patio furniture
- Michigan State Police investigating homicide in Inkster
- Detroit man robs woman at knifepoint in Harper Woods, police say
- Detroit police seek speeding driver who fatally shot 15-year-old girl in 2016
- Michigan State Police: 12 sex offenders arrested in Metro Detroit sweep
- Defender's share exclusive details from federal investigation into Detroit demolitions
- Man shot, injured Easter Sunday in Detroit over money dispute
- Detroit police release photo of gunman wanted for fatal shooting on city's east side
- Detroit police seeking information after assault, shooting at east side gas station
- Family pleads for answers after fight at Detroit shoe store leads to fatal shooting
- Man killed by stray bullet while sitting in bedroom watching television inside Inkster home
- Man in 20s shot, killed during argument outside shoe store on Detroit's east side, police say
- Redford police witness sexual activity between 17-year-old boy, 3-year-old boy, officials say
- Detroit man arraigned in hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist
- 2 men, woman charged after shots fired at ATF agents on Detroit's east side
- Detroit police investigate whether man found dead in backyard of burning home was murdered
- 17-year-old arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting 3-year-old in Redford Township
- Detroit gym teacher suspended for staying in hotel overnight with students, district says
Oakland County
- Oakland County restaurant worker to be sentenced for fatal drunken driving crash
- Police searching for men who tried breaking into ATM at Clarkston's Pine Knob Wine Shoppe
- Royal Oak looking for victims after man arrested on suspicion of nearly yearlong string of thefts
Macomb County
- Sterling Heights launches interactive neighborhood crime map
- Dashcam video: Sterling Heights police arrest speeding driver after wild chase through streets
- Police: Man strangles Clinton Township landlord, ties her up, steals $17,000 engagement ring
- Drunken Sterling Heights man drives with blood alcohol level 5 times legal limit, police say
- Warren police arrest man living off money from selling women for sex, officials say
READ: Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry: How to search the database
