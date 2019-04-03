Metro Detroit Crime Report -- April 3, 2019

Sterling Heights police cruiser stolen during wild chase

A high-speed police chase started Tuesday in the area of M-59 and Van Dyke in Utica and involved multiple cars before ending in Detroit, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of an SUV was chasing a Ford Fusion when people bailed out of the Fusion. One person stole a police cruiser while officers were searching through neighborhoods for other suspects, police said.

Woman shares story of being sold for sex in underground crime ring

Theresa Flores is a survivor in every sense of the word. She went to Groves High School in Beverly Hills. During her freshman year she was sold for sex in an underground crime ring in Birmingham.

"A boy targeted me that was a part of a much larger network, organized network, and groomed me for about six months, made me fall in love with him," Flores said. "I got drugged and raped and blackmailed with pictures for two years while they sold me to men in their organization."

She said nobody, not even her parents, knew she was being trafficked for sex.

