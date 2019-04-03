Metro Detroit Crime Report -- April 3, 2019

Sterling Heights police cruiser stolen during wild chase
A high-speed police chase started Tuesday in the area of M-59 and Van Dyke in Utica and involved multiple cars before ending in Detroit, according to authorities.
Police said the driver of an SUV was chasing a Ford Fusion when people bailed out of the Fusion. One person stole a police cruiser while officers were searching through neighborhoods for other suspects, police said.
Woman shares story of being sold for sex in underground crime ring
Theresa Flores is a survivor in every sense of the word. She went to Groves High School in Beverly Hills. During her freshman year she was sold for sex in an underground crime ring in Birmingham.
"A boy targeted me that was a part of a much larger network, organized network, and groomed me for about six months, made me fall in love with him," Flores said. "I got drugged and raped and blackmailed with pictures for two years while they sold me to men in their organization."
She said nobody, not even her parents, knew she was being trafficked for sex.
Wayne County
- Pennsylvania official, husband arraigned for altercation with Detroit police
- Woman shot while sitting in car at Montrose, Davison in Detroit
- Metro Detroit woman desperate to find locket containing grandfather's ashes after it's stolen
- Detroit police searching for gunmen who shot, seriously injured man
- Man accused of stealing Wayne State bus had 16 warrants, 21 driving suspensions
- 21-year-old woman charged with assaulting, injuring Wyandotte officers
- Robbers who punched, assaulted man with weapon before stealing phone sought by Detroit police
- Melvindale police searching for thieves who stole from eyeglass store
- 28-year-old man stabbed multiple times on Detroit's east side
- Man shot in neck on Detroit's east side
- Detroit firefighters say people overdosing on drugs being dumped in front of fire stations
- Detroit man convicted after breaking into homes in neighborhood, leaving DNA behind
- Detroit woman accused of causing crash, beating other driver, fleeing scene
- Detroit man arraigned on charges of firebombing apartment building on city's west side
- Video shows good Samaritans stopping attempted carjacking in Downtown Detroit
- Starving, abandoned dogs rescued from Detroit garage
- Family desperate for answers in hit-and-run death of Detroit father
Oakland County
- Police looking for man accused of touching himself in Walled Lake Elementary School bathroom
- Troy police arrest half-naked man with damaged car on suspicion of drunken driving
- Man charged with driving drunk for 5th time after crashing in Troy, police say
- Madison Heights man accused of touching woman, exposing himself at JCPenney
- Troy police: Suspected drunk driver crashes into K9 patrol unit
- Southfield police: Man shot wife, himself in apparent murder-suicide attempt
- Shooting scene behind Detroit apartment building linked to car fire, police say
- Lawsuit claims rapper threw water bottle, injured concertgoer at Royal Oak Music theater
Macomb County
- Sterling Heights police arrest driver accused of speeding, FaceTiming with child in car
- Macomb County man charged in beating death of his mother
- Michigan State Police to investigate Macomb County prosecutor's use of funds
- VIDEO: High-speed police chase starts in Utica, ends in Detroit
- Death of Macomb County woman ruled homicide, suspect in custody
Monroe County
- Police believe alarm foiled thieves targeting grocery store pharmacy in Monroe
- Arrest warrants issued for 2 people in connection with Monroe County home invasion
