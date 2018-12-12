Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Dec. 12, 2018

Teen fatally shot in quiet Roseville neighborhood
A 17-year-old boy from Detroit was shot and killed Tuesday night in Roseville.
Investigators say this happened about 10:40 p.m. on Pinehurst Street between 12 Mile Road and Wellworth Street. The boy was found lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound but did not survive.
Brothers from Ohio indicted for supplying lethal opioids
Two brothers have been indicted on charges of distributing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl resulting in the overdose death of a victim, United States Attorney Matthew Schneider.
Stranger danger alert in Canton Township
Canton police are searching for the suspect involved in a suspicious situation that reportedly happened at a bus stop Tuesday. At around 7:20 a.m. a student from Plymouth-Canton Community Schools was waiting at the bus stop located near Ardsley and Burnham roads.
Glass case smashed at Tiffany & Co.
Here's a brazen crime at a jewelry store. The suspect used a hammer to break into a glass jewelry case at Tiffany & Co., police say. He then grabbed a handful of jewelry and fled the scene after smashing the glass case.
The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.
