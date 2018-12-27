Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Dec. 27, 2018

Baby taken from mother at gunpoint

Police said a 4-month-old baby girl was forcibly taken from her mother by the child's father at 2 p.m. Monday. They've been looking for the child and the suspect ever since.

Windows smashed at Royal Oak apartments complex

A Detroit man was arrested earlier this week after windows were smashed car windows and windows at the Village Club of Royal Oak Apartments.

“It’s troubling and disappointing," said a resident. "I’m kind of glad I was here, and I was able to at least report it."

Man shot outside Detroit strip club

Detroit police said surveillance video shows there was a fight in the parking lot about 2:15 a.m. A man pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the chest.

Crime by county

Wayne County

Oakland County

Macomb County

View the full Crime News section at ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/crime.

The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.

Manage your ClickOnDetroit newsletter subscriptions here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.