Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Dec. 27, 2018

Baby taken from mother at gunpoint
Police said a 4-month-old baby girl was forcibly taken from her mother by the child's father at 2 p.m. Monday. They've been looking for the child and the suspect ever since.
Windows smashed at Royal Oak apartments complex
A Detroit man was arrested earlier this week after windows were smashed car windows and windows at the Village Club of Royal Oak Apartments.
“It’s troubling and disappointing," said a resident. "I’m kind of glad I was here, and I was able to at least report it."
Man shot outside Detroit strip club
Detroit police said surveillance video shows there was a fight in the parking lot about 2:15 a.m. A man pulled out a pistol and shot the victim in the chest.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Michigan State Police respond to possible double shooting in Inkster Christmas night
- Vandals target cars parked at mayor of Dearborn Heights' home on Christmas
- 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Hamtramck hookah lounge
- Police: Woman killed in fiery crash was intentionally sideswiped
- Detroit police investigating deadly rollover collision as homicide
Oakland County
- 2 killed in Pontiac when drug deal goes bad
- Police investigating 63-year-old Highland Township woman's death
- Orion Township man in critical condition after being struck by car in Pontiac
- Four sought in theft of devices totaling $1,800 from Pontiac Metro PCS store
Macomb County
- Man charged after shots fired, assault at Chesterfield Township bar
- Former deputy commissioner files lawsuit against city of Warren, police commissioner
- Family in shock over deaths of Warren woman, grandson suspected of killing her
View the full Crime News section at ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/crime.
The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.
