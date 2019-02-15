Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Feb. 15, 2019

Witnesses testify after 3-year-old boy killed in road rage shooting
A passenger in the vehicle with the Detroit man accused in a road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway that left a 3-year-old boy dead spoke in court Wednesday.
She said a horn honk is what sparked the road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old Christian Miller, who was riding in a car with his godmother. Miller's godmother said she didn't honk
EPA: Company improperly storing hazardous waste could have caused 'catastrophe' in Oakland County
A Madison Heights businessman pleaded guilty to running a business that endangered the public and the environment, authorities said.
Gary Sayers, 69, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to storing hazardous waste without a permit.
Prosecutors told the judge it took nearly $1.5 million of taxpayer money and more than a year to clean up the hazardous mess.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- 3 men accused of breaking into home on Detroit's west side
- Detroit police release video of suspect in non-fatal shooting
- Mother seeks answers after son killed in Detroit hit-and-run crash
- Police seek hit-and-run driver who ran red light, killed 81-year-old man on Detroit's west side
- Contaminated dirt may have been used to fill demolition sites in Detroit neighborhoods
- Livonia animal rescue in danger of closing after $30,000 in donations turns out to be fraudulent
Oakland County
- Former Oak Park city employee accused of filing false invoices worth more than $400,000
- Birmingham financial adviser sentenced to 9 years in prison after stealing nearly $4M from clients
- Auto shop suspended for hiring uncertified mechanics, many other violations
- Thieves use tool to steal rent checks worth thousands from Madison Heights drop box
- Crime Stoppers offers reward for info in death of Sarah Billings in Waterford
Macomb County
- Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run of father riding bicycle in Warren
- Livonia man charged with home invasion, fleeing police in Macomb County
- Macomb County man found guilty in gruesome murder, mutilation of friend
- Clinton Township police seek two men after series of thefts
Monroe County
- Monroe Township day care owner dies by suicide after baby found with brain injuries
- Erie Township man sentenced for fatal collision that killed two teenage siblings
- 3 arrested after police find 50 grams of crack cocaine, assault rifle, handgun in Adrian, police say
View the full Crime News section at ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/crime.
WATCH: Oakland County Child Killer
- WATCH HERE: 5-part Oakland County Child Killer docuseries
- WATCH: Local 4 Oakland County Child Killer special
- Oakland County Child Killer: Case background
- Oakland County Child Killer: A look back at what happened in 1976-77
- New footage uncovered in Oakland County Child Killer case
- Father of Oakland County Child Killer victim works to make sure case is never forgotten
Manage your ClickOnDetroit newsletter subscriptions here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.