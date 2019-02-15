Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Feb. 15, 2019

Witnesses testify after 3-year-old boy killed in road rage shooting

A passenger in the vehicle with the Detroit man accused in a road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway that left a 3-year-old boy dead spoke in court Wednesday.

She said a horn honk is what sparked the road rage shooting that killed 3-year-old Christian Miller, who was riding in a car with his godmother. Miller's godmother said she didn't honk

EPA: Company improperly storing hazardous waste could have caused 'catastrophe' in Oakland County

A Madison Heights businessman pleaded guilty to running a business that endangered the public and the environment, authorities said.

Gary Sayers, 69, pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

Prosecutors told the judge it took nearly $1.5 million of taxpayer money and more than a year to clean up the hazardous mess.

