Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Feb. 20, 2019

FBI raids Taylor City Hall
FBI agents conducted raids at Taylor City Hall and several other locations around the area as part of a public corruption investigation, FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Timothy R. Slater said.
He did not disclose more information about the investigation. Sources told Local 4 that FBI agents removed boxes from Mayor Rick Sollars' office.
Judge concerned about witness tampering in Southfield Freeway shooting case
A witness who took the stand Friday to testify in the case of a fatal Detroit freeway shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead told a different story under oath, prosecutors said.
Derrick Durham, 24, is accused of firing a shot Jan. 24 that killed Christian Miller, who was riding in a car with his godmother on the Southfield Freeway.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Southfield Freeway shooting: Concerns about intimidation arise when witness changes story in court
- Dearborn man sentenced to probation for toddler shooting at in-home daycare
- Family of man killed during Detroit home invasion pleads for information
- Detroit police seek attempted gas station arson suspect
- Owner of Chesterfield Food Market in Detroit accused of food stamp fraud for second time
- Federal officials say man used app to trick 13-year-old Detroit girl into sending him naked photo
- Suspects in Metro Detroit LA Fitness robberies arrested for larceny, credit card fraud
- Former employee accused of using semi-automatic handgun to rob Livonia gas station
- Shooters still at large months after 40-year-old man killed on Detroit's east side, police say
- Band of criminals accused of targeting Detroit businesses in federal custody
- 3 Wayne County residents charged after 17 sick dogs found in filthy, hot rental truck
Oakland County
- Man facing human trafficking charges after arrest at Madison Heights hotel
- Bloomfield Township police identify suspect in Rite Aid shoplifting incidents
- Authorities: Troy man who beat aunt to death with dumbbell believed family was going to kill him
Macomb County
- Ex-boyfriend takes stand in deadly Fitzgerald High School stabbing case
- Roseville man charged in deadly hit-and-run of bicyclist crossing street in Warren
- Sterling Heights police bust 3 men in suspected stolen car ring
- Man wanted for home invasion in Eastpointe
- Warren police officer accused of sending sexual text messages to 17-year-old girl
