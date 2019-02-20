Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Feb. 20, 2019

FBI raids Taylor City Hall

FBI agents conducted raids at Taylor City Hall and several other locations around the area as part of a public corruption investigation, FBI Detroit Special Agent in Charge Timothy R. Slater said.

He did not disclose more information about the investigation. Sources told Local 4 that FBI agents removed boxes from Mayor Rick Sollars' office.

Judge concerned about witness tampering in Southfield Freeway shooting case

A witness who took the stand Friday to testify in the case of a fatal Detroit freeway shooting that left a 3-year-old boy dead told a different story under oath, prosecutors said.

Derrick Durham, 24, is accused of firing a shot Jan. 24 that killed Christian Miller, who was riding in a car with his godmother on the Southfield Freeway.

