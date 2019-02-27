Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Feb. 27, 2019

Lawsuit: Plymouth-Canton school officials did little to stop stalker
A recent lawsuit claims the Plymouth-Canton school district didn't do enough to respond to a Canton high school student's sexual harassment claims.
The student says she was harassed and bullied so severely she tried to kill herself, and now she and her mother are sharing the story with Local 4 Defender Karen Drew.
Mother of murder victim seeks answers
It was October 2018, a week before elections, and Anton Carter was going door to door to keep his neighbors informed.
He was in the Drexel-Hern area on Detroit’s east side when a man approached him and opened fire. Nearly four months later, Carter’s murder remains unsolved.
