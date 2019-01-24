Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Jan. 24, 2019

Fake water department workers scam 86-year-old
Warren police are seeking two men who pretended to be with the city water department to scam an 86-year-old woman out of more than $1,000.
The victim said a man came to her door and said he was with the water department. She let him inside her home in the area of Hoover Road and Masonic once he flashed a badge when she asked for identification.
"He said it would cost $900 to fix that day," she said.
Victim chases shooter with gun drawn
Authorities said the shooter, 25, and the victim, Ali Salman, 34, of Dearborn, were arguing over a parking space at the Marathon gas station in the 28470 block of Michigan Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Detroit man charged in nonfatal Domino's Pizza shooting
- VIDEO: $5,000 reward offered for identifying Detroit arson suspect
- Guns drawn in controversial arrest of popular D.J. on his Highland Park property
Oakland County
- Ferndale business owner loses thousands to scammers pretending to be from DTE Energy
- Royal Oak man charged with killing father, leaving his body with hands, legs bound
- Pontiac man admits to setting girlfriend on fire after saying she accidentally lit herself on fire
- Man steals bottle of Hennessy from Bloomfield Township Rite Aid, officials say
- Woman uses fake $20 bill to buy soda at McDonald's in Bloomfield Township, police say
Macomb County
- Teen charged after shooting threat made against middle school in Clinton Township
- Parole reversed for Macomb County man convicted of sex crime with 6-year-old niece, killing dog
- Bond increased for suspect charged in crash that killed retired Sterling Heights police officer
Monroe County
- Suspected gunman wanted after man killed, woman hurt in Monroe shooting
- Monroe County men charged with fatal beating of man celebrating Cinco De Mayo outside bar
View the full Crime News section at ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/crime.
The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.
Manage your ClickOnDetroit newsletter subscriptions here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.