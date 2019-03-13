Metro Detroit Crime Report -- March 13, 2019

Child care center shut down after employee allegedly harms children
A Southfield child care center has been shut down after an employee allegedly purposefully harmed children, according to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA.
The ABC Early Learning Center operated by Brown Investment Group in Southfield is under investigation after multiple complaint-based investigations conducted by LARA.
Second Detroit police officer fired in connection with 'racially insensitive' Snapchat
A second Detroit police officer has been fired in connection with a "racially insensitive" video that was posted to Snapchat last month.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced that Officer Michael Garrison -- the partner of Officer Gary Steele, who posted the Snapchat -- has been fired. Steele was fired Feb. 27.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Global Trade Task Force seizes more than $1 million in counterfeit items on way into Michigan
- Driver flees scene after striking, killing 18-year-old in Detroit
- 4 arrested for buying $300K worth of fake cocaine from undercover agent in Metro Detroit, feds say
- Detroit men charged with stealing two unoccupied cars, police say
- Detroit man accused of leading massive dog fighting ring that hurt dozens of dogs
- 'Dumb' thieves caught on crystal clear video stealing from Livonia camera store
- Police seek 2 men who stole water heater from home on Detroit's west side
- 3 people shot at motorcycle club on Detroit's east side; No arrests made
- Woman caught on surveillance video stealing tip money from Westland nail salon
Oakland County
- Two men charged after trying to steal Volkwagens from Pontiac Silverdome
- Man steals $838 worth of merchandise from TJ Maxx in Bloomfield Township, police say
- Police: Man steals woman's wallet, uses her credit cards at multiple Oakland County stores
- Attorney blasts murder charge in Danielle Stislicki case: 'This is a publicity stunt'
- Killer still at large 3 years after cousin finds Pontiac mother murdered in her own home
Macomb County
- Police investigating after shots fired at Home Depot store in Roseville
- Woman accused of fatally stabbing ex-boyfriend in Warren charged with murder
- Man charged with attempted murder after alleged shootout with Roseville officer outside Home Depot
