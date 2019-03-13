Metro Detroit Crime Report -- March 13, 2019

Child care center shut down after employee allegedly harms children

A Southfield child care center has been shut down after an employee allegedly purposefully harmed children, according to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, or LARA.

The ABC Early Learning Center operated by Brown Investment Group in Southfield is under investigation after multiple complaint-based investigations conducted by LARA.

Second Detroit police officer fired in connection with 'racially insensitive' Snapchat

A second Detroit police officer has been fired in connection with a "racially insensitive" video that was posted to Snapchat last month.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced that Officer Michael Garrison -- the partner of Officer Gary Steele, who posted the Snapchat -- has been fired. Steele was fired Feb. 27.

