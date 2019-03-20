Metro Detroit Crime Report -- March 20, 2019

Judge denies Kwame Kilpatrick's motion to vacate prison sentence
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's motion to vacate, set aside or "correct" his prison sentence has been denied by a U.S. District Court judge.
Judge Nancy Edmunds issued a court order Tuesday denying Kilpatrick's motion that he filed in 2017. The former Detroit mayor has claimed the court made several errors, many similar to the issues in his last appeal before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court upheld the corruption convictions.
Detroit police corporal found guilty of assaulting woman
A jury has found a Detroit police corporal, who was accused of assaulting a woman who was lashing out at officers at a hospital, guilty.
Corporal Dewayne Jones, 47, is accused of punching a naked woman who was lashing out at security officers at a hospital.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Detroit man charged in fatal car crash at Van Dyke and Seven Mile
- 2 injured in hit-and-run at Harper and Park in Detroit
- 25-year-old woman killed in Detroit hit-and-run; driver abandons vehicle, flees on foot
- Detroit police search for gunman in November shooting
- Man fatally shot at Detroit gas station with own gun
- Reward offered for capture of arsonist terrorizing family on Detroit's west side
- Cash reward offered for information leading to arrest in Detroit man's murder
- Man shoves cashier, grabs money from register at Detroit McDonald's
Oakland County
- Nathaniel Abraham bound over on new drug charges
- Bloomfield Township police seeking man who has stolen more than $400 worth of cologne from Target
- Police seeking man after woman's wallet stolen, credit cards used at Oakland County stores
- Police investigating potential murder-suicide attempt after woman found dead in Waterford Township
- Police searching for man involved in Royal Oak Charter Township domestic assault
- Alleged victim details how Clawson dance studio owner sexually assaulted him when he was a teen
- Gas can found near man's burned body after firebombing at Detroit bar
Macomb County
- Charges issued in shooting outside Spot Bar in Roseville
- Roseville police seek tips after man fatally shot in parking lot
- Macomb County man pleads no contest to brutally torturing, killing adopted dog
- Man shot and killed in Roseville days before his birthday
- Unknown gunman flees scene after shooting man in the head inside Eastpointe basement
- Man under influence of drugs crashes truck into 2 Roseville homes, police say
- Former UAW official Norwood Jewell charged in labor conspiracy
