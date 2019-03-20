Metro Detroit Crime Report -- March 20, 2019

Judge denies Kwame Kilpatrick's motion to vacate prison sentence

Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick's motion to vacate, set aside or "correct" his prison sentence has been denied by a U.S. District Court judge.

Judge Nancy Edmunds issued a court order Tuesday denying Kilpatrick's motion that he filed in 2017. The former Detroit mayor has claimed the court made several errors, many similar to the issues in his last appeal before the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court upheld the corruption convictions.

Detroit police corporal found guilty of assaulting woman

A jury has found a Detroit police corporal, who was accused of assaulting a woman who was lashing out at officers at a hospital, guilty.

Corporal Dewayne Jones, 47, is accused of punching a naked woman who was lashing out at security officers at a hospital.

