Metro Detroit Crime Report -- March 27, 2019

Fired doctors claim Detroit Medical Center put profits over patient care

Two fired heart doctors are alleging in a lawsuit that the Detroit Medical Center put profits over patient care, saying patients died as the hospital tried to save money.

Dr. Maheer Elder and Dr. Amir Khaki are suing the DMC, its CEOs and the foreign for-profit company Tenent, which owns the hospital, claiming they were fired for raising concerns about the claims.

Pennsylvania official, husband charged in altercation with Detroit police

An elected official from Pittsburgh and her husband are accused of assaulting Detroit police officers at a hotel, but they claim the opposite is true.

On Monday, Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were back in Detroit to be charged in connection with the altercation that took place earlier this month at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel.

