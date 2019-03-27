Metro Detroit Crime Report -- March 27, 2019

Fired doctors claim Detroit Medical Center put profits over patient care
Two fired heart doctors are alleging in a lawsuit that the Detroit Medical Center put profits over patient care, saying patients died as the hospital tried to save money.
Dr. Maheer Elder and Dr. Amir Khaki are suing the DMC, its CEOs and the foreign for-profit company Tenent, which owns the hospital, claiming they were fired for raising concerns about the claims.
Pennsylvania official, husband charged in altercation with Detroit police
An elected official from Pittsburgh and her husband are accused of assaulting Detroit police officers at a hotel, but they claim the opposite is true.
On Monday, Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were back in Detroit to be charged in connection with the altercation that took place earlier this month at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Detroit man charged with firebombing apartment building on city's west side
- I-75 shooting: Man fatally shot in vehicle near Rouge River Bridge in Detroit
- Man accused of 'massive shooting' threat due in Detroit court
- Woman assaulted after collision on Detroit's west side
- Detroit police seek two men who carjacked 29-year-old at gunpoint
- Michigan State Police investigating fatal shooting near Rouge River Bridge
- FBI seizes $206K from Taylor mayor in corruption raid
- Body cam video shows Livonia police encounter suspects in Milwaukee 2-year-old's Amber Alert
- Rockwood police search for man who allegedly stole python by putting it down his pants
Oakland County
- Police investigate several vehicle break-ins in Bloomfield Township
- Former housekeeper stole Bloomfield Township homeowner's check, cashed it at bank
- Woman accused of stealing $3,000 worth of designer purses in Bloomfield Township
- Driver accused of having four times legal blood alcohol level at time of Oakland County crash
- Motorcyclist beats driver who made him crash in Pontiac, police say
- Troy homicide suspect arraigned, charged in mother's murder
- Woman stabbed multiple times in Pontiac; man, woman taken into custody
- $1,000 reward offered regarding potential serial bank robber in Macomb, Oakland counties
- Farmington police: Man enters unlocked home, flees when confronted by teen
- Oakland County father to be sentenced for critically injuring infant daughter by shaking her
Macomb County
- Break-in, theft reported at historical log cabin in Chesterfield Township
- New Haven coach charged with having sex with 17-year-old girl in his car appears in court
- Former parent club president accused of using Warren elementary school money to buy cocaine
- Andrew Fiacco found guilty of second-degree murder in long-running Macomb County homicide case
Monroe County
- Police seek 2 people in connection with Monroe County home invasion
- Garden City man hit, killed by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Monroe County
- Monroe County girl Nevaeh Buchanan's murder unsolved after nearly 10 years
