Metro Detroit Crime Report -- March 6, 2019

By Kayla Clarke, Amber Ainsworth
Detroit deli manager buys fentanyl from China to be mixed with morphine, sold to drug dealers

The manager of a Detroit deli is accused of using the business as a front to purchase fentanyl from China to be mixed with a cutting agent that contains morphine and sold to drug dealers.

Unknown gunman opens fire on vehicle full of children at Detroit White Castle

A gunman opened fire on a minivan full of children at a Detroit White Castle restaurant.

Crime by county

Wayne County

Oakland County

Macomb County

