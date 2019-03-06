Metro Detroit Crime Report -- March 6, 2019

Detroit deli manager buys fentanyl from China to be mixed with morphine, sold to drug dealers

The manager of a Detroit deli is accused of using the business as a front to purchase fentanyl from China to be mixed with a cutting agent that contains morphine and sold to drug dealers.

Unknown gunman opens fire on vehicle full of children at Detroit White Castle

A gunman opened fire on a minivan full of children at a Detroit White Castle restaurant.

Crime by county

Wayne County

Oakland County

Macomb County

View the full Crime News section at ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/crime.

Manage your ClickOnDetroit newsletter subscriptions here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.