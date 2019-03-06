Metro Detroit Crime Report -- March 6, 2019

Detroit deli manager buys fentanyl from China to be mixed with morphine, sold to drug dealers
The manager of a Detroit deli is accused of using the business as a front to purchase fentanyl from China to be mixed with a cutting agent that contains morphine and sold to drug dealers.
Unknown gunman opens fire on vehicle full of children at Detroit White Castle
A gunman opened fire on a minivan full of children at a Detroit White Castle restaurant.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of Livonia woman in Dearborn
- Dearborn Heights man accused of setting Inkster strip mall fire, targeting Middle Eastern people
- 17-year-old girl faces charges for making up story about fake police officer in Southgate
- Police investigating after vehicle riddled with bullets crashes into Warren motel on 8 Mile
- Detroit police officer fired over 'racially insensitive' video posted to Snapchat
- Fatal Detroit shooting leaves man's fiancee, children desperate for answers
- 17-year-old killed, 16-year-old injured in Dearborn Heights shooting
- 2 teens shot, 1 killed by men who approached car at stop sign in Detroit
- Shooter still at large after Detroit man killed days after reporting attack by 3 masked men
- Melvindale stranger danger: Man asks girl walking to bus stop if she wants to get in his van
- Person of interest in custody in connection with double shooting in Dearborn Heights
- Metro Detroit mothers work together to protect children from drivers who don't stop for school buses
- Detroit man sentenced to 12-15 years in prison for crash that killed 26-year-old woman
- Detroit man expresses guilt in young mother's death in police pursuit
- Detroit paramedic, EMT fired on accusations they didn't perform CPR on man who died of heart attack
Oakland County
- Former Avondale assistant coach sentenced for sexual relationship with student
- Floyd Galloway charged with first-degree premeditated murder of Danielle Stislicki
- Hundreds of dollars' worth of hockey gear stolen from car parked at Bloomfield Township library
- Southfield bank robber threatens to shoot teller for money in note
- Pontiac family being investigated for child abuse after 3-month-old girl injured with broken rib
- Nathaniel Abraham arrested again, charged with selling drugs in Pontiac
- Homeowner points gun at DTE Energy employee who attempted to disconnect electricity
- Nathaniel Abraham accused of selling meth to undercover agents while on GPS tether in Pontiac
Macomb County
- Former Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger accused of assault on 78-year-old woman in her care
- Police issue warning about thieves targeting items left in cars in gym parking lots
- Utica police search for women accused of stealing credit cards
- Fiance of woman killed in Warren drag racing crash speaks out after suspect charged
- Man accused of smoking marijuana, driving on closed road, killing 15-year-old boy in Shelby Township
- Drugged driver charges handed down in Shelby Township crash that killed 15-year-old
- Clinton Township man accused of running illegal dentist's office in basement
- Eastpointe police seek 2 alleged credit card thieves with felony warrants
- Arrest made in armed robbery of ATM service technician at Roseville bank
- More testimony laid out in deadly Warren high school stabbing case
