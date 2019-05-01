Metro Detroit Crime Report -- May 1, 2019

Why did it take 3 months to investigate allegations of sex between students, teachers in Pontiac?

Pontiac residents are wondering why it's taken more than three months to start investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships between students, teachers and administrators in the school district.

It's against the law to fail to report abuse allegations within 72 hours. Pontiac's superintendent said they reported the allegations, but the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that's not the case.

Man uncovers new details of his brother's unsolved Sterling Heights homicide

Jim Sanderson retired as a criminal investigator, but that hasn't stopped him from investigating the death of his brother. Sanderson has conducted his own investigation and is releasing his findings in a new book.

Sterling Heights has never been the kind of place where someone would expect a triple homicide, but it happened in April 1985 off 14 Mile Road. Sanderson worked as an investigator for the IRS at the time.

