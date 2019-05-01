Metro Detroit Crime Report -- May 1, 2019

Why did it take 3 months to investigate allegations of sex between students, teachers in Pontiac?
Pontiac residents are wondering why it's taken more than three months to start investigating allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships between students, teachers and administrators in the school district.
It's against the law to fail to report abuse allegations within 72 hours. Pontiac's superintendent said they reported the allegations, but the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that's not the case.
Man uncovers new details of his brother's unsolved Sterling Heights homicide
Jim Sanderson retired as a criminal investigator, but that hasn't stopped him from investigating the death of his brother. Sanderson has conducted his own investigation and is releasing his findings in a new book.
Sterling Heights has never been the kind of place where someone would expect a triple homicide, but it happened in April 1985 off 14 Mile Road. Sanderson worked as an investigator for the IRS at the time.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Detroit police chief says internal audit uncovered issues in 'racially tone deaf' 6th Precinct
- Authorities seek person responsible for vandalizing trees, plaques at Rockwood memorial park
- Family hopes new sketch will help find Detroit teenager Jada Rankin's killer
- Male found fatally shot in Inkster; suspect not in custody
- Woman shoots man attempting to steal her car on Detroit's west side
- Dearborn Heights city councilman charged with felony in fight with neighbor
- Barricaded gunman taken into custody by Detroit police
- Police search for suspect after man shot multiple times in Taylor, officials say
- Detroit mother in prison for killing kids, storing bodies in freezer finds trouble behind bars
- Two men charged in connection with Inkster homicide
- Adult designated juvenile charged in fatal Detroit shooting
- Quiet Taylor neighborhood victim to violent shooting, police seek suspect
- Detroit woman could face charges after shooting man who attempted to steal her car
- Former Detroit police officer facing lawsuits for alleged police brutality, racism
- Mother digs for evidence after son killed, burned in field on Detroit's west side
- Man takes food order without paying on Detroit's east side, police say
- Man who led Warren police on wild chase facing charges
- Police seek second suspect in connection with fatal Detroit shooting
- Man steals 5-gallon water jug of gold, silver coins on Detroit's west side, police say
- Family still searching for answers months after young mother fatally shot in River Rouge home
- Study analyzing FBI crime data ranks Detroit as 2nd-most dangerous big city in US
Oakland County
- Birmingham Public Schools issue warning about suspicious man taking pictures at bus stop
- Police: 3-year-old boy found wandering streets of Pontiac past 3 a.m.
- Oakland County deputies investigate possible child abuse after father claims he slipped, fell on boy
- Police: Man claims to be Jesus Christ, steals donation box, hurts Oakland County deputy
- Officials investigating sexual assault allegations at Pontiac High School
- Madison Heights residents torn as pit bull mix faces death for allegedly killing chihuahua
- Oakland County massage therapist accused of sex acts with two women
- Sheriff: Filmmakers find body believed to be Pontiac man reported missing last year
- Oakland County judge accused of driving drunk ordered to take unpaid suspension
- Troy woman held at gunpoint after drunkenly walking into wrong home, police say
- Pontiac drivers arrested for racing through streets of Troy, police say
- Man wanted for purchasing MacBook at Bloomfield Township Best Buy using stolen debit card
- Three wanted for taking 125 items valued at $6,373 from Ulta Beauty in Bloomfield Township
- Man used counterfeit bill at Bloomfield Township Hungry Howie's, police say
Macomb County
- Macomb County man sentenced after brutally torturing, killing adopted dog
- Eastpointe man charged with stealing packages off resident's porch, police say
- Mount Clemens gas station clerk shoots attempted robber
- Father bound over for trial after 4-year-old boy fatally shot at home in Roseville
- Customer threatens Sterling Heights restaurant workers because they didn't have ranch, police say
- Video shows Sterling Heights police rescuing alleged drunken driver from burning car after crash
- Suspect in Macomb County robbery, police chase taken into custody
- Driver who led police on wild chase in Macomb County found under tarp of pool, officials say
- Warren man charged in connection with fiery crash that killed ex-girlfriend, man
- Masked man shot by gas station clerk now accused of multiple robberies in Macomb County
- Medication, food, money, guns stolen from Eastpointe home
- Warren officer gets 9 staples in head after police chase suspect resists arrest, officials say
- Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Clinton Township school facing charges
