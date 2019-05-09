Metro Detroit Crime Report -- May 9, 2019

Woman killed by fiance in murder-suicide inside Detroit home
A murder-suicide in Detroit left a woman and a man dead while guests and four children were inside the home, police said.
Family members told Local 4 Shinique Collins, 30, died Wednesday morning. Police said the man who asked for her hand in marriage two months ago shot and killed her in their apartment on the city's east side.
16-year-old Detroit boy facing charges after 13-year-old girl gives birth in toilet
A 13-year-old Detroit girl gave birth in a toilet Monday night, and members of her family said they didn't know she was pregnant.
Now, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 16-year-old Detroit boy on suspicion of having sexual contact with the 13-year-old girl.
Crime by county
Wayne County
Oakland County
Macomb County
