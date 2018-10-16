Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Oct. 16, 2018

Double shooting in Lincoln Park

A double shooting in Lincoln Park leads today's Metro Detroit Crime Report. A woman in her 20s was killed while another person was injured.

One neighbor said he heard gunshots about 9:30 p.m. He was convinced it was a shootout by the number of shots he heard.

We're still working to learn more about this deadly shooting as police search for a suspect.

Two SMART buses have windows shattered in Macomb County

Police believe someone fired a BB gun out of a moving vehicle Monday night on Gratiot Avenue. Two buses -- one near 9 Mile Road and the other near Frazho Road -- had windows shattered.

A woman on one of the buses was injured when she dove to the bus floor, fearful that it was gunfire.

Criminal investigation into Detroit funeral home

We now know of the 11 remains found stashed in the ceiling of the former Cantrell Funeral Home, 10 of them were fetuses; there was one infant. Detroit Police Chief James Craig discussed details of the case during a news conference on Monday.

VIDEO: Bowling alley employee beaten with fists, stool, bowling ball

This vicious attack was all caught on surveillance camera. We're still learning more about the attack, but right now we know two people were taken into custody.

