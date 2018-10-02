Metro Detroit crime report -- Oct. 2, 2018

Today's Metro Detroit crime report starts with a real-life nightmare for any parent.

Brandy McPherson said her minivan was stolen from a driveway in Clinton Township while her daughter Brooklyn was in the backseat. The thief drove out of the neighborhood to 14 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue and left Brooklyn on the side of the road. For close to 30 minutes, nobody knew where Brooklyn was.

Police have recovered the red Town & Country minivan but are searching for the suspect. When the carjacking suspect is caught, he will face theft charges and possible charges of kidnapping and child endangerment.

Wayne County prosecutor charges 3 in Westland inmate's death

Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Kym Worthy is charging three people with involuntary manslaughter in the death of inmate William Marshall. Worthy said her office is charging Westland Police Sgt. Ronald Buckey and Westland paramedics Matt Dicosola and Leah Maynard in the case.

“The alleged conduct of these defendants in this case and that would be the two EMTs and Sgt. Buckley, shows an inexcusable and criminal disregard for human life for those who had the duty to serve him, protect him and render aid to him,” said Worthy.

Jefferson North Assembly Plant auto thefts update

The first incident happened in May, when eight Dodge Ram trucks were stolen from a lot near Chrysler's Jefferson North Assembly Plant. Then on Aug. 15, 2018, thieves broke into a lot holding brand-new cars near the lot, busted through the gates and took off with several cars.

Police presence was upped at the plant, but more robberies continued to happen. On Sunday, for the second time in a week, sources said eight new cars were driven right through a fence.

Fast forward a few days and it was revealed a mother of five's vehicle was stolen used to break into the parking lot.

Finally, police were able to arrest suspects. Cortez Peterson, 26, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested in connection with the thefts.

19-year-old man accused of shooting father in the face

At the time of this writing, 19-year old Mack Kuefler is at-large. He is accused of shooting his own father in the face at a home on the 2600 block of Oak Street in Port Huron Township. He's been on the run since Sunday.

