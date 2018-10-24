Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Oct. 24, 2018

A woman's body was found Oct. 24, 2018 on Shook Road in Harrison Township. (WDIV)

Woman's body found on Macomb County road

Investigators are working to figure out why and how a woman was killed after her body was found Wednesday morning on Shook Road at the Jefferson Avenue intersection in Harrison Township.

She has been identified as 33-year-old Danielle Labellarte. Her boyfriend is in custody.

Read the full story here.

Jefferson North Assembly lot targeted by thieves again

Thieves continue to target a lot of vehicles near the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. Despite arrests and charges, police are looking for yet another group of thieves who targeted the lot Wednesday morning.

This time, things sort of turned upside down on the thieves -- literally. A vehicle used in the attempted theft was found on its roof.

Brothers investigated for money laundering after drug bust

Detroit narcotics officers were counting and cataloging illegal drugs they seized from a massive drug bust at a Detroit check cashing business. Two West Bloomfield brothers owned the check cashing business and what appeared to be a vacant storefront next to it in a strip mall at Conner Street and East Warren Avenue.

Read the full story here.

Funeral homes fetuses investigation

It's almost a week since an anonymous tip led police to find the remains of infants and fetuses hidden in the ceiling of the shuttered Cantrell Funeral Home, in Detroit, but the former manager said investigators haven't contacted her.

Late in the day Friday, police raided the Perry Funeral Home and uncovered 63 corpses.

Here's the latest on the investigations.

Crime by county

Wayne County

Oakland County

Macomb County

Livingston County

The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.

Manage your ClickOnDetroit newsletter subscriptions here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.