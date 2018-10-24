Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Oct. 24, 2018

Woman's body found on Macomb County road
Investigators are working to figure out why and how a woman was killed after her body was found Wednesday morning on Shook Road at the Jefferson Avenue intersection in Harrison Township.
She has been identified as 33-year-old Danielle Labellarte. Her boyfriend is in custody.
Jefferson North Assembly lot targeted by thieves again
Thieves continue to target a lot of vehicles near the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit. Despite arrests and charges, police are looking for yet another group of thieves who targeted the lot Wednesday morning.
This time, things sort of turned upside down on the thieves -- literally. A vehicle used in the attempted theft was found on its roof.
Brothers investigated for money laundering after drug bust
Detroit narcotics officers were counting and cataloging illegal drugs they seized from a massive drug bust at a Detroit check cashing business. Two West Bloomfield brothers owned the check cashing business and what appeared to be a vacant storefront next to it in a strip mall at Conner Street and East Warren Avenue.
Funeral homes fetuses investigation
It's almost a week since an anonymous tip led police to find the remains of infants and fetuses hidden in the ceiling of the shuttered Cantrell Funeral Home, in Detroit, but the former manager said investigators haven't contacted her.
Late in the day Friday, police raided the Perry Funeral Home and uncovered 63 corpses.
Here's the latest on the investigations.
Crime by county
Wayne County
- Detroit: Prosecutors believe woman's testimony in carjacking case led to retaliatory shooting
- Detroit: ATF offering reward in mosque arson
- Detroit: Teen's ATV death trial opens with prosecutors questioning former MSP trooper's use of Taser
- Inkster: Police search for suspects in non-fatal shooting that left a man injured
Oakland County
- Rochester Hills: Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
- 1-year-old boy dropped off at hospital with severe head, torso injuries, police say
- Farmington Hills: Police arrest, charge 3 in fatal shooting
Macomb County
- Jail doctor accused of sexually abusing 3 inmates arraigned
- Clinton Township: Man arrested, charged after minivan with 4-year-old inside stolen
- Warren: Thieves destroy store in smash-and-grab
Livingston County
The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.
