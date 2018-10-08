Metro Detroit Crime Report -- Oct. 8, 2018

Today's crime report begins in Roseville where a 75-year-old woman was found dead in a burned home.

The fire happened Saturday morning. Police said Monday that arson is suspected and that the woman may have been dead inside the home the day before the fire. A 42-year-old woman also was at the home. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Read the full story here.

Doughnut shop just a front for drug money laundering?

Holy Moly Donut Shop has been one of Detroit's hottest shops, but federal investigators believe it's all for fraud. The shop was still open and still doing business as of Friday night, but it's not certain for how much longer.

The indictment said money from the shuttered marijuana dispensary next door would be laundered through the doughnut shop.

Read more about this story here.

Another gas station smash-and-grab

Smash-and-grab robberies have become all too common in Metro Detroit. The latest one was Monday morning in Clinton Township where thieves used a stolen minivan to slam into a gas station at 15 Mile Road and Harper Avenue. They stole the ATM, left the vehicle and escaped in another vehicle.

Thankfully, no one was inside the station at the time.

Read the full story here.

Neighborhood rattled after woman's body discovered in back alley

Her death is being treated as a homicide. Neighbors spent the day watching Michigan State police and River Rouge police comb through the vacant property after a passer-by called 911 to report discovering the victim's body in a back alley.

Read the full story here.

Search for gunman in Detroit

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on the city’s west side. Ervaughn Jamel Griffin is suspected of shooting a woman early Saturday morning at the Sunoco gas station located in the 19000 block of Seven Mile Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK- UP.

Crime by county

Wayne County

Macomb County

Oakland County

For more crime news head to the ClickOnDetroit Crime News page -- right here.

The Metro Detroit Crime Report is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com or on Twitter @DaveBartko.

