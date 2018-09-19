Crime

Metro Detroit crime report Sept. 19, 2018

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Detroit police are searching for a man they suspect is a serial rapist. 

It's our top crime story right now on ClickOnDetroit, and for good reason. Investigators believe this suspect is connected to at least three criminal sexual conduct incidents that occurred on the city’s west side March 29, July 15, and Aug. 30 of this year.

Classroom fatal stabbing

Perhaps the most shocking incident from the past few months happened Sept. 12 in Warren. Danyna Gibson was stabbed to death inside a classroom at Fitzgerald High School. The accused killer, 17-year-old Tanaya Lewis, is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge in Gibson's death. If convicted, Lewis could face life in prison.

The motive: Investigators have reason to believe this was all over a boy. It happened in front of a classroom full of high schoolers who said they witnessed the whole thing unfold. 

A funeral for Gibson was being held Wednesday

5-year-old girl shot, killed in Detroit

While the Warren community mourned the loss of Gibson, there was a terrible tragedy unfolding in Detroit. Isabella Coleman, 5, and her mother were shot during a home invasion on Lyndon Avenue. Disturbingly, police said they were shot "execution style." Isabella was killed while her mother, Dejiza Coleman, was shot 17 times and survived. 

The motive: Police said the motive behind the shooting was a well-known sibling rivalry between Coleman and her sister.

This was all connected to a raid the next morning at a home on Evergreen Road. Police said officers arrested Coleman's sister at the home, but not before they encountered Detric Driver, 46, who was armed with a high-powered weapon. Driver was shot to death by an officer.

Local 4 was told Wednesday that two people who were arrested at that home have been released pending further investigation. 

