Metro Detroit crime report Sept. 19, 2018

Detroit police are searching for a man they suspect is a serial rapist.

It's our top crime story right now on ClickOnDetroit, and for good reason. Investigators believe this suspect is connected to at least three criminal sexual conduct incidents that occurred on the city’s west side March 29, July 15, and Aug. 30 of this year.

Classroom fatal stabbing

Perhaps the most shocking incident from the past few months happened Sept. 12 in Warren. Danyna Gibson was stabbed to death inside a classroom at Fitzgerald High School. The accused killer, 17-year-old Tanaya Lewis, is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge in Gibson's death. If convicted, Lewis could face life in prison.

The motive: Investigators have reason to believe this was all over a boy. It happened in front of a classroom full of high schoolers who said they witnessed the whole thing unfold.

A funeral for Gibson was being held Wednesday.

5-year-old girl shot, killed in Detroit

While the Warren community mourned the loss of Gibson, there was a terrible tragedy unfolding in Detroit. Isabella Coleman, 5, and her mother were shot during a home invasion on Lyndon Avenue. Disturbingly, police said they were shot "execution style." Isabella was killed while her mother, Dejiza Coleman, was shot 17 times and survived.

The motive: Police said the motive behind the shooting was a well-known sibling rivalry between Coleman and her sister.

This was all connected to a raid the next morning at a home on Evergreen Road. Police said officers arrested Coleman's sister at the home, but not before they encountered Detric Driver, 46, who was armed with a high-powered weapon. Driver was shot to death by an officer.

Local 4 was told Wednesday that two people who were arrested at that home have been released pending further investigation.

Wayne County:

Macomb County:

Man charged in Macomb Township teen's murder, mutilation has court hearing this week: Andrew Fiacco, 21, was charged last year with McAfee's murder after the Macomb Township teen's remains were found in April 2017 at a vacant property in Bruce Township and near Fiacco's home in Ray Township. McAfee had been missing since March 2016.

Eastpointe police investigate deadly shooting, domestic violence call: Neighbors woke up to a heavy police presence after a man was shot and killed in the area. Police are calling it a domestic violence incident.

Oakland County:

West Bloomfield man charged with selling stolen items to Detroit liquor store in retail fraud scheme: Robert Jamal Yono, 37, is accused of running the scheme out of the Omni Liquor Store in the 14700 block of West Seven Mile Road from June 2017 through November 2017.

VIDEO: Southfield police seek public's assistance identifying larceny suspect: According to authorities, the man gained access to a vehicle parked in the 19000 block of Hickory Leaf Street at about 2 a.m. and stole several credit cards and miscellaneous identification it.

Northville Township police searching for suspect in Chase Bank armed robbery: Northville Township police have been searching for a man who they believe robbed a Chase Bank on Seven Mile Road and Silver Spring Drive in Northville.

Washtenaw County:

Man wanted for armed robbery of prescription drugs in Ypsilanti Township: The suspect fled with nine bottles of prescription drugs in a red Ford Focus hatchback southbound on Rawsonville Road.

