Metro Detroit crime report Sept. 26, 2018

The FBI released its 2017 crime statistics on Monday, showing the estimated number of violent crimes in the nation decreased 0.2 percent in 2017 when compared with 2016 data.

Here's a quick look at 2017 crime rates for major cities in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI M.S.A. (Metro Detroit), per the FBI:

Here are the same statistics from the FBI's 2016 report:

Triple shooting suspect on the loose

Detroit police are working to track down a 32-year-old man suspected in a triple shooting on the city's east side.

Cornelius Dennis is accused of forcing his way into a home in the 5200 block of Kensington Avenue, storming up to the bedroom and shooting 64-year-old Roberta Martin.

Suburban massage therapist sentenced for sexually touching women

This case came to an end this week when Nathan Weem was sentenced to two to 15 years in prison. He admitted to assaulting two women during sessions that were just hours apart, officials said.

Have you ever wondered if a restaurant worker is spitting in your food?

You may be wondering that now after a video showing a food vendor at Comerica Park spitting in pizza dough went viral this past weekend.

We now know 20-year-old Jaylon Kerley was fired and charged with a felony that could land him in prison for up to 4 years.

Project Greenlight cameras catch suspect

This is good news for Detroit police, the city and the gas stations who have partnered for "Project Greenlight." The surveillance camera initiative is supposed to help deter criminals and catch suspects.

Well, Project Greenlight cameras caught a young man assaulting two people with a gun on Sept. 16. He is now charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of assault with dangerous weapon and two counts of weapons-felony firearm.

Crime by counties

Wayne County

Oakland County

Macomb County

This Crime Newsletter is authored by Dave Bartkowiak Jr. He can be contacted at dbartkowiak@wdiv.com and on Twitter @DaveBartko.

Sign up for newsletters here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.