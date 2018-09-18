Nathaniel Abraham back in court Tuesday for resisting arrest case

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man convicted of murder in Pontiac at age 11 is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on an unrelated case.

Nathaniel Abraham is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Pontiac on a resisting arrest charge.

Abraham was set to appear in court for an indecent exposure charge, but never showed up. Police searched for Abraham, and when they found him he allegedly attempted to run away.

Police caught up to him on St. Clair Street in Pontiac, where he allegedly resisted arrest.

Abraham also hit three deputies with a closed fist, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was taken into custody after deputies used a Taser on him.

Abraham was convicted for the murder of 18-year-old Ronnie Green in 1997 in Pontiac. He was in prison for eight years and was caught selling drugs after being released. He was 11 years old at the time of Green's murder, making him Michigan's youngest murder convict.

He was also convicted in 2010 for assaulting prison guards. He was released from prison in June 2017 and discharged from parole June 28.

