Nathaniel Abraham due in court Tuesday for arraignment on resisting arrest case

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man convicted in a Pontiac murder case at the age of 11 is scheduled for an arraignment on an unrelated case Tuesday.

Nathaniel Abraham is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a resisting arrest charge. After not appearing for his originally scheduled court date for an indecent exposure charge, detectives began to search for Abraham.

When they found him, he allegedly attempted to run away. Detectives caught up to him on St. Clair Street in Pontiac where he resisted arrest.

Abraham also hit three deputies with a closed fist, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was taken into custody after deputies used a Taser on him.

He was charged with assaulting and resisting a police officer causing injury, a four-year felony, and two counts of assaulting and resisting a police officer, two-year felonies.

Abraham was convicted of murder in a 1997 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ronnie Green in Pontiac. He was in prison for eight years and was caught selling drugs not long after being released. He was 11 years old at the time of Green's murder, making him Michigan's youngest murder convict.

He was also convicted for assaulting prison guards in 2010. He was released from prison in June 2017 and discharged from parole on June 28.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.