DETROIT - Police are investigating a shooting on Detroit's west side.

Police said the shooting happened after 4 p.m. Monday in the 19000 block of Plainview Avenue.

A 27-year-old man was driving a black Chrysler 300 and he was being followed by someone driving a gray minivan, according to police.

Police said the person, or people, in the minivan shot at the victim, striking him in the chest.

The victim's condition is unknown.