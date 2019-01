DETROIT - Two men were shot while inside a car on Detroit's east side, according to police.

Police said the two 18-year-old men were driving along 8 Mile Road near Mound Road when someone in another vehicle opened fire on them.

One man is expected to be OK, and the other is in critical condition.

While police were investigating the shooting, another vehicle crashed into a patrol car that was protecting the scene.

