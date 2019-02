DETROIT - Police said a 3-year-old girl was shot on Detroit's east side on Tuesday evening when a bullet reportedly ricocheted.

It happened in the 13100 block of Flanders Street. The girl was transported to a local hospital.

Family said six children were at their grandmother's house at the time of the shooting. Their ages range from 10 months to 9 years old.

Family also said the 3-year-old is alert at the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Police are investigating.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.