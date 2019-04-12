Police investigating string of car thefts in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Police are investigating a string of car thefts in Macomb County, and the thieves aren't targeting your everyday family vehicle.

High-horsepower models have been quietly taken from homes in Roseville and Eastpointe. Resident Chris Bacon said his car was stolen from his driveway.

His security camera caught the incident as what appeared to be two professional car thieves crept up at night. One cut the window out of Bacon's car, which didn't shatter because it's tinted. That man entered the car head first.

The car was put into neutral and pushed out of the driveway, where a waiting truck pushed it down the street.

Police said similar cases happened twice in Roseville and once in Eastpointe. The thieves are targeting Dodge Chargers.

Watch the video above for the full report.

