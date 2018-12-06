Police look for man who robbed Walgreens in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police said an armed man robbed a Walgreens store on Telegraph and Joy roads in Dearborn Heights.

The suspect has been described as wearing all black clothing, including a black hoodie and a mask.

Police said he locked employees in a back room and then disconnected the cameras.

He is believed to have fled the scene going eastbound. It is unknowing if he fled on foot or if he got into a vehicle.

He is not in custody.

