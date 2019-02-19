Police search for 18-year-old man charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy at Holland hotel

HOLLAND, Mich. - Police are searching for a man they believe killed a 14-year-old boy at a hotel in Holland.

The boy was found shot and killed at the Hampton Inn on Saturday, police said. Officials responded to reports of a shooting at midnight at the hotel.

The victim was identified as Troy Wells Jr., who police said died from multiple gunshot wounds. A two-count felony warrant was issued for a suspect who police have since cleared in the case, as he was not in Michigan at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Police have since shifted their investigation to suspect Juan Cabrera, 18, who police said they consider to be armed and dangerous. Officials said they believe Cabrera killed Wells at the Hampton Inn. They have released video from the scene.

According to WOOD-TV, Cabrera is wanted on charges of open murder and using a firearm to commit a felony. He is also facing a felony charge for being part of a gang, according to the report.

Capt. Mark Bennett, with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, told WOOD-TV that witnesses had named the other man because the shooting was gang-related and they were scared to tell the truth.

If you have any information call police at 616-738-4003.

