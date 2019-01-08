Man robs Pontiac 7-Eleven, runs off with undisclosed about of cash

Police are searching for the man who robbed a 7-Eleven in Pontiac and fled on foot with an undisclosed about of cash Monday.

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are searching for the man who robbed a 7-Eleven in Pontiac and fled on foot with an undisclosed about of cash Monday.

Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven store located in the 1100 block of Baldwin Road on the report of an armed robbery.

The victim stated that the suspect walked into the store and placed some cigars on the counter.

The suspect then stuck his hand in his coat pocket and announced that he had a gun.

He demanded all of the money from the cash register. The victim gave the suspect the money and the suspect then fled on foot westbound from the store.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a large black coat, during the robbery who had a similar physical description as the suspect in the Thrifty Flowers robbery in Pontiac the same day.

If you have any information about the robberies, call police.