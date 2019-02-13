Police search for suspect in fatal shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Police are searching for a gunman or gunmen wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Detroit's west side.

The shooting happened Tuesday night in the area of 7 Mile and Lahser roads.

One man was found dead in a vehicle that was riddled with bullets, according to police.

Michigan State Police are searching the area with K-9s and a helicopter. Officers are going from door to door asking residents if they have any information.

Around 500 yards away from that scene, a man was shot in the parking lot of a strip mall outside a liquor store. The man is expected to survive.

Police are searching for the person or people who could be responsible.

