Police search for suspect who robbed Pontiac floral shop

Police are searching for a man who robbed Thrifty Florist Monday and ran off with $150 from the floral shop's cash register.

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who robbed Thrifty Florist Monday and ran off with $150 from the floral shop's cash register.

According to the Oakland County's Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Thrifty Florist, located in the 200 block of south Telegraph Road, on the report of an armed robbery.

After arriving to the scene, deputies spoke with two employees of the florist shop, who said they were robbed by an unidentified man.

The victims stated the suspect entered the store, approached the cash register and ordered them to open it.

The victims believe the suspect was armed, but they did not see a weapon. The suspect took $150 cash from the cash register. He then fled the store on foot, northbound towards north Telegraph Road.

One of the victims is a 58-year-old woman and Pontiac resident. The other victim is a 21-year-old woman who is also a Pontiac resident.

The suspect is described as a black man, 25-30 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket and cap, blue jeans and had missing front teeth.