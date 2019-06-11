Police seek assistance in identifying larceny suspect

After over a week of searching, the Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection to an attempted larceny/person with a weapon incident that occurred on the city's west side.

The incident took place on May 1, when a man entered the Family Dollar located on 13000 block of West Eight Middle Road. and attempted to steal a pack of t-shirts at approximately 6 p.m.

Employees stopped the man and agreed to let him leave without the merchandise. The suspect then exited the store and went to a vehicle, identified as a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, and retrieved a weapon. He then attempted to re-enter the store.

The suspect realized the door was locked and then went back to his vehicle and escape in an unkown direction.

The police encourage anyone who recognizies the individual or knows of his whereabouts, to please call Detroit Police Department 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

